On his 58th birthday on Wednesday, actor chiyaan Vikram announced the title of his upcoming film which is Veera Dheera Sooran. Helmed by SU Arun Kumar, the movie will be produced by Riya Shibu under the HR Pictures banner and the music will be composed by GV Prakash. A teaser was also released, revealing Vikram's rustic look in the film. He will be playing a gangster named Kaali. The film is touted to be an action drama.

Veera Dheera Sooran’s new poster

Along with the new title teaser of Chiyaan 62, the makers of Veera Dheera Sooran also launched a massive new poster from the film featuring Chiyaan Vikram holding two long sickles in each of his hands. The poster was shared by the actor on his official Instagram handle which read, "If you're a Gangsta..I'm a Monsta!!"

Chiyaan 62 officially launched in 2023

The film was announced by its makers in October of last year. In the close to 4-minute-long announcement video, the scene unfolds at a police station. A woman, in a state of worry, arrives in a room full of cops, holding a baby in her arms. She claims that a couple of people are chasing her and she has been running away from them.

We then see two men, seemingly drunk, getting bashed up by a person. He exits the police station and has a conversation with another cop. The character's identity is not revealed but it is implied that he fights the bad guys even if he has to go against the system. The scene then cuts to a market where Vikram rides a bike full of supplies as he talks to his kid on the phone.

(with ANI inputs)