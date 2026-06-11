Viral Video: Ajith Kumar Back On Tracks Days After Mother's Death, Actor Gears Up For Le Mans Cup Race

Ajith Kumar, who recently suffered a major setback in his personal life, was spotted back on the racing tracks. The actor, who has taken up motor racing professionally, was spotted at the Michelin Le Mans Cup underway in France. Videos and photos of the actor from the race track are now viral.

Ajith Kumar gets back to racing

Ajith Kumar continues to take time acting to pursue his motor racing career. The Tamil superstar got back on the race track on June 5, days after facing the setback of his mother's passing. The official page sharing updates about Ajith Kumar's racing mentioned that the actor got back to work ‘with a heavy heart but life must go on’ on June 5.

Days later, new photos of him from the race track have gone viral. The official page of Le Mans Cup confirmed Kumar's participation in the race with the caption, “The wait is over - @ajithkumarracing is finally ready to take on Le Mans.” The caption added, “Today marks the Indian star’s first laps around the legendary @circuitdes24heures. For the rookie, this is the beginning of a learning journey: mastering the 13.626 km track, understanding the traffic, and building confidence one lap at a time.” Fans of the actor, who were able to catch him in action in France, have shared videos and photos of him from the tracks.



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