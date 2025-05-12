Vishal Faints On Stage During Live Event, Actor's Manager Says He Had A Fever And Skipped Lunch | Watch Viral Video

Actor Vishal Krishna Reddy attended an event in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, May 11, where he collapsed, leaving his fans concerned. Several videos and photos from the incident are going viral that show the actor receiving blessings from the transgender, and when he moves backwards, he collapses. The actor was immediately taken to the nearby hospital, where he was advised to take his meals on time. After the incident, his manager Hari spoke to a publication, which reported that the actor had skipped a meal and had only juice, which made him faint.

"Just now spoke to Hari, Manager of actor Vishal and enquired him about Vishal's health since news speculated that he fainted in a function organised by transgenders where he had been a Chief Guest. Hari said that Vishal had not taken food this afternoon and had taken only juice and that made him faint. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and the doctors examined him and have said that he is fine and have advised him not to skip taking his regular food on time. It is said that Vishal is fine. - 'Ottran' Dorai."