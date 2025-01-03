Vishal, Santhanam Starrer Madha Gaja Raja To Release In January On THIS Date After 12-year Delay

Vishal and Santhanam starrer Madha Gaja Raja has finally locked the release date after 12 years of delay. Helmed by Sundar C, the movie was supposed to hit the theatres during Pongal 2013, but due to financial troubles, the action-comedy remained unreleased for over a decade. Santhanam took to his social media handle and treated his fans to a new poster of the movie.

Madha Gaja Raja will release in January on THIS date

Taking to his X handle, Santhanam shared a poster and announced that the movie will hit the theatres worldwide on January 12, coinciding with Pongal weekend. "Kings of Entertainment Vishal, Sundar C, Santhanam and Vijay Antony are all set to make this Pongal a Laughter Festival," read the caption.

The movie stars Vishal, Anjali and Varalaxmi in the lead roles, while Santhanam, Sonu Sood, Manivannan, John Kokken, Subbaraju, and Nithin Sathya in supporting roles. In addition, Arya and Sadha will make a cameo appearance in the movie.

What else do we know about Madha Gaja Raja?

The music was composed by Vijay Antony, who collaborated with Vishal for the second time after Vedi and with Sundar for the first time. In the movie, Vishal sang the song My Dear Loveru, which release as a promotional track in August 2013.

More releases on Pongal 2025?

Apart from Madha Gaja Raja, several films have been lined up to release during Pongal. Movies such as Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen starrer Kadhalikka Neramillai, Arun Vijay's Vanangaan, Shane Nigam’s Tamil debut Madraskaaran; and Aditi Shankar and Akash Murali's Nesipayya are slated to hit the theatres.