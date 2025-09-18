Updated 18 September 2025 at 22:48 IST
Viswasam Actor Robo Shankar Dies At 46 After Collapsing On Set, His Heartbreaking Last Image From Hospital Goes Viral
Robo Shankar was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai a few days ago after he reportedly fainted on the sets of a film. It is said that the Tamil actor was diagnosed with renal failure post-admission.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Popular Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar passed away on Thursday, September 18, in Chennai. He was 46. Social media was flooded with condolence messages and many shared their favourite screen memories, including viral dance moves, of Shankar after his untimely demise. Shankar was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai a few days ago after he reportedly fainted on the sets of a film. Some reports claimed that the actor was diagnosed with renal failure post-admission for treatment.
On Wednesday, the actor was shifted to the intensive care unit after his condition worsened. He breathed his last this evening at around 8:30 pm. Shankar, who hailed from Madurai, earned his moniker Robo for his robo-style dance moves. After appearing in many small roles in the 2000s, the actor found his break in Star Vijay’s popular reality stand-up comedy show, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. His popular films include Viswasam, Maari 2, Cobra, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara and many more. A heartbreaking image, believed to be of Robo Shankar from the hospital where he breathed his last, has surfaced after his demise. It shows him hooked onto life support during his final moments.
Screen legend Kamal Haasan also mourned Robo Shankar's passing in a post on X. Robo Shankar also participated in the cooking reality show Top Cooku Dupe Cooku season 2, from which he was eliminated a few days back. He was last seen this year in the comedy drama Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu. Robo Shankar is survived by his wife, actor Priyanka Shankar, and his daughter, actor and influencer Indraja Shankar.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 18 September 2025 at 22:46 IST