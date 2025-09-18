Viswasam Actor Robo Shankar Dies At 46 After Collapsing On Set, His Heartbreaking Last Image From Hospital Goes Viral

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar passed away on Thursday, September 18, in Chennai. He was 46. Social media was flooded with condolence messages and many shared their favourite screen memories, including viral dance moves, of Shankar after his untimely demise. Shankar was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai a few days ago after he reportedly fainted on the sets of a film. Some reports claimed that the actor was diagnosed with renal failure post-admission for treatment.

Tamil actor and comedian Robo Shankar died aged 46 | Image: X

On Wednesday, the actor was shifted to the intensive care unit after his condition worsened. He breathed his last this evening at around 8:30 pm. Shankar, who hailed from Madurai, earned his moniker Robo for his robo-style dance moves. After appearing in many small roles in the 2000s, the actor found his break in Star Vijay’s popular reality stand-up comedy show, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. His popular films include Viswasam, Maari 2, Cobra, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara and many more. A heartbreaking image, believed to be of Robo Shankar from the hospital where he breathed his last, has surfaced after his demise. It shows him hooked onto life support during his final moments.