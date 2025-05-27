Who Stolen Hard Drive? Kannappa Makers Issue Official Statement On Missing Footage Controversy After Netizens Parade Memefest: 'No Secret Who Orchestrated This...'

Kannappa is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and is making headlines again, but this time for a serious issue. A hard drive containing crucial footage of the Vishnu Manchu starrer has reportedly gone missing, causing concern among fans eagerly awaiting its release. With a star-studded cast featuring Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu, Prabhas, and Mohanlal, the news has sparked concerns and memefest both. In response to the rumours, the Kannappa team has released an official statement to address the situation.

The production house behind Kannappa, 24 Frames Factory, released a detailed statement on its X account addressing the situation. The statement read, "In response to circulating rumours and speculation, 24 Frames Factory is issuing this official statement to bring clarity to the situation. A hard drive containing a pivotal action sequence between two lead characters of Kannappa, along with critical VFX work, was stolen during transit. The drive was shipped from Hive Studios, Mumbai, and intended to be delivered to our official production office. Shockingly, the package was unlawfully intercepted and signed for by an individual named Mr. Raghu, who acted under the instructions of a woman named Charita. Neither of them are employees, representatives, or associates of 24 Frames Factory. Their act constitutes impersonation and theft."

The production house revealed that a police complaint was filed nearly four weeks ago, and the investigating authorities were fully informed about those responsible for the theft.

“It is no secret who orchestrated this attempt—both we and law enforcement are well aware of the forces at play. The perpetrator’s identity is known, and the motive is clear. More disturbingly, credible intelligence has recently emerged that these individuals, under guidance from the same source, are planning to leak over 90 minutes of unreleased footage online in a desperate attempt to derail the release of Kannappa. In response, the Executive Producer has formally escalated the matter to Cyber Crime authorities to take swift and firm action," the note further stated.

The team urged everyone to avoid engaging with or sharing pirated content if it surfaces and encouraged them to support the artists and technicians who have dedicated years of hard work to this grand project.