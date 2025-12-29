S Krishnaswamy, Documentary Filmmaker And Padma Shri Awardee, Dies At 88; Chidambaram Pays Tribute

Renowned documentary filmmaker and Padma Shri awardee S Krishnaswamy passed away in Chennai. Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram paid tribute, recalling his landmark work and documentary 'Indus Valley to Indira Gandhi', which earned global acclaim.

"I express my grief, and sincere condolences to the family, on the passing away of Thiru S Krishnaswamy, the veteran film and documentary maker. His documentary ' Indus Valley to Indira Gandhi' was, and is, a monumental production that will be remembered by generations to come," Chidambaram wrote on X, remembering the veteran filmmaker.

I express my grief, and sincere condolences to the family, on the passing away of Thiru S Krishnaswamy, the veteran film and documentary maker.



His documentary ' Indus Valley to Indira Gandhi' was, and is, a monumental production that will be remembered by generations to come. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 29, 2025



Born on July 29, 1938, Krishnaswamy was a distinguished filmmaker and writer who left behind an extraordinary legacy. His work captured India's political, cultural and social evolution with rare depth and sensitivity.

Among his most celebrated works was the four-hour-long documentary 'Indus Valley to Indira Gandhi', which traced nearly 5,000 years of Indian history and culture. The documentary earned international recognition, with Warner Bros. acquiring its distribution rights. The film remains one of the most comprehensive cinematic records of India's civilisational and political journey.



Krishnaswamy also directed other significant documentaries, including 'After a Thousand Days of Terror', which focused on Operation Bluestar, and 'A Paradise Regained', documenting the ethnic conflict in Sri Lanka. His later body of work included three major documentaries on India's cultural influence in Southeast Asia -- 'Indian Imprints', 'A Different Pilgrimage', and 'Tracking Indian Footmarks'. Notably, Indian Imprints was broadcast on Doordarshan in 18 episodes.

Advertisement

In recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema and documentary filmmaking, Krishnaswamy was awarded the Padma Shri in 2009.

His passing marks the end of an era in Indian documentary filmmaking, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to educate and inspire generations.