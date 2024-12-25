Year Ender 2024: The GOAT To Kanguva, Top 10 Highest-grossing Tamil Movies At Box Office Worldwide

This year, the Tamil film industry had great releases with all the movies giving each other a tough fight. However, some movies were expected to perform well but turned out to be a big disappointment even at the box office, including Suriya's Kanguva and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan. So we have listed down the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil movies that performed well at the box office worldwide. And the first spot has been bagged by Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).

Top 10 highest-grossing Tamil movies at the box office worldwide

The GOAT is leading the chart with ₹456 crore earned at the box office worldwide, followed by Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran, which minted ₹335 crore worldwide. Rajinikanth's Vettaiayan managed to secure third sport despite earning mixed reviews. The movie collected Rs 240 crore worldwide. Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja, which is enjoying its run in China theatres has bagged fourth spot with a worldwide box office standing at ₹190 crore.

(A poster of Maharaja | Image: IMDb)

At the fifth position is Dhanush starrer Raayan that earned ₹153 crore at the box office globally. It is followed by Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, which flopped at the box office but still managed to earn ₹151 crore worldwide. Aranmanai 2, Kanguva, Demonte Colony 2 and Ayalaan have also managed to make it to the list, respectively. Tamannaah starrer earned ₹101 crore, followed by Suriya's fantasy drama at ₹96 crore. Demonte Colony 2 managed to earn ₹85 crore globally, while Sivakarthikeyan's first film of 2024 earned ₹80 crore worldwide.

(A poster of Demonte Colony 2 | Image: IMDb)

Thangalaan and Captain Miller fail to make the top 10 list