Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce ‘Tie The Knot’ In Intimate Wedding Ceremony: Reports
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly married in an intimate ceremony, with reports suggesting the event, though no official confirmation has come from the couple’s representatives.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly married in a private, intimate ceremony on Thursday. A report by The New York Post claimed that the wedding took place, declaring that the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end exchanged vows away from the public eye, opting for a low-key celebration with close friends and family present.
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The details surrounding the reported wedding remain scarce, with no official confirmation from Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce’s representatives. The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2023, have frequently drawn global media attention, making the reported nuptials one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the year.
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