Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Donate $26 Million To 20 Charities Ahead Of Reported NYC Wedding

Los Angeles: Star couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have made a generous move in advance of their wedding, which is reportedly set to take place this weekend in New York.

According to Variety, Swift and Kelce have donated USD 26 million to at least 20 charities this week. While the couple is yet to officially acknowledge their wedding date or the charity's intention, the donations are said to be a part of the upcoming celebrations.

The charities include nine food banks, an animal cruelty organisation, seven educational programs, and three children's hospitals, reported Variety.

"This week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated $26 million to charities across the United States. They include the following..." a part of the announcement read.

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As per the details obtained by Variety, the charities have been made across New York City, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Nashville, and Cleveland, among others.

It is worth mentioning that Taylor Swift has had a long history of making large-scale donations. During her Eras Tour, the singer made a major donation to the local food banks as her tour passed through town. Other donations were made to animal rescue organisations, Florida hurricane relief, Tennessee tornado relief, Los Angeles wildlife relief, hunger organisations, the American Heart Association, and children's hospitals.

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According to PEOPLE, reports suggest the couple has planned a grand black-tie event at New York City's Madison Square Garden, with strict rules in place for guests.

Reports also suggest that between 500 and 999 guests are expected to attend the wedding celebrations. George Kittle, Andy Reid, Graham Norton and Suki Waterhouse have reportedly confirmed they will attend, while celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff and Stevie Nicks are also expected to be present, said PEOPLE magazine.

Preparations at Madison Square Garden reportedly began earlier this week, with trucks, equipment and decorations arriving at the venue. Workers were also seen unloading boxes, including one marked "Garden Party," while more setup work continued over the following days. A red carpet was also spotted outside the venue before it was later removed.