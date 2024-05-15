Advertisement

Singer Abdu Rozik, who is well-known for his stint on Bigg Boss 16, recently revealed that he is engaged to his fiancee Amira. However, internet bullies who questioned his choice to get married ruined the happy occasion. Abdu took to Instagram to address the hate around his marriage news and promoted kindness among people.

Abdu Rozik on getting trolled for wedding news

Abdu shared a long note on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 14, as he reacted to the trolling and requested everyone to not mock him for his height. The singer wrote, “Thank you to everyone who has congratulated me and wished us well but from happy news I also have to talk about something bad that’s happening. I want to say the negative comments and those who are making fun of me and being nasty is very sad. Imagine Amira and her family are reading these comments. We went public after a lot of discussion and reluctance and unfortunately it is going from best news to a nightmare.”

Abdu added that people with disability also get married and deserve to be happy in their lives. He added that people’s harsh comments online can affect someone’s mental health. Abdu advocated for individuals like him across the world and talked about being ashamed of his disability in the past. The singer concluded with saying, “I and all the others like me have to stand tall and be accepted.”

Abdu Rozik shares he got engaged in April

On May 9, Abdu Rozik, who rose to fame by participating in a popular reality show, took to his Instagram account to share a photo from an engagement ceremony. He shared a photo of himself exchanging rings with a mystery girl. Along with the photos, he wrote in the caption, “Allhamdulillah ❤️ 24.04.2024”, indicating that the engagement took place on April 24.

Abdu also gave a glimpse of his fiance in the photos. His fiance donned a white outfit with a veil. However, the singer has not revealed the face of the girl as yet. In the photos, Abdu was seen in a traditional outfit holding the ring. The photos come a day after the singer announced he is getting married soon.