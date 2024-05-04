Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla embraced parenthood with the birth of their twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. The couple got married in 2018, before this Rubina used to date her Chotti Bahu co-star Avinash Sachdev. He recently said in an interview that Rubina was an insecure and possessive girlfriend, which did not sit well with her husband Abhinav and he fired back at Avinash for his comments.

Abhinav Shukla gives relationship advice to Avinash Sachdev

In a conversation with Subhojit Ghosh, Abhinav hit back at Avinash for making rude comments about Rubina. The actor said, “My advice to lots of youngsters out there, who are dating, who are in a relationship and who are conscious and do not wish to spoil their life, here is a golden rule – When a relationship is over, it’s over! Be a man, do not talk about that girl, do not talk about anything from the past because it doesn’t help.”

Abhinav went on to claim that he "can't tell me that she is like that," therefore he doesn't listen to what Avinash says. He went on to refer to Avinash's remark as "trivial" and claimed that discussing the past is useless.

Avinash Sachdev and Rubina Dilaik’s relationship

Avinash Sachdev and Rubina Dilaik fell in love when they first met on the filming of their 2008 television series Chotti Bahu, which also marked her acting debut. The couple dated for four years before parting ways in 2013.

After that, the actress began dating Abhinav Shukla, with whom she got married in June 2018. The pair welcomed their twin girls into the world last year.