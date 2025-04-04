'ACP Pradyuman' Shivaji Satam Replaced In CID, Actor Who Played The Role For 26 Years Learns About It On Vacation

Shivaji Satam has been synonymous with the role of ACP Pradyuman in CID. The show is one of the longest-running serials, and now a reboot version of CID is streaming on Netflix. It is rumoured that the actor is being replaced on the show, and the upcoming episodes will show his death in a bomb blast. Satam has now reacted to the rumours of him exiting the show.

Shivaji Satam's exit from CID is not voluntary?

In conversation with Mid-Day, Shivaji denied having any knowledge of his replacement. He asserted that he is on a holiday and is not aware of the future developments of CID. He also argued that further developments related to the show will be conveyed through Sony.

Speaking to the publication, Shivaji Satam said, “I am personally not aware if the character will be exiting the show or not. Currently, I am enjoying a nice long holiday and have not been informed about any future shooting for CID.” As per media reports, the episode, which will showcase the actor's death, has already been shot. However, nothing has been confirmed by the show makers yet.

Shivaji Satam returned as ACP Pradyuman in CID from October 2024

The makers of CID announced a reboot version of the show in 2024. In the 2.0 version of the crime drama, OG cast ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Senior Inspector Abhijeet returned. The original CID series went off air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances and niche storytelling.