Advertisement

Shraddha Arya essays one of the lead characters in the ongoing show Kundali Bhagya. The actress was part of the original leading stars that included Dheeraj Dhopar and Manit Joura. While the latter two bid the show adieu, Arya continued after the show took a generational leap. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali now play the lead roles in the show. As per media reports they along with Shraddha will mark their exit from the show soon.

Shraddha Arya to quit Kundali Bhagya?

As per media reports, Kundali Bhagya is headed for another generational leap in the storyline. The leap will prompt the exit of Paras, Sana, Baseer and also reportedly Shraddha. However, there is no official confirmation of this yet.

Shraddha Arya In Kundali Bhagya | Image: IMDb

As per Pinkvilla, Sana Sayyad is expecting her first child owing to which she would not continue in the show. Baseer is also reported to follow in her footsteps and mark his exit, as per reports. While it was reported that Paras, too will quit the show, he shared a story on Instagram dismissing all such rumours. He shared his photo from the sets and wrote, "Do not pay attention to the rumours spreading around! I am not leaving the show! Rajveer is here to stay in your hearts." As for Shraddha while a section of media speculates the actress will bid adieu to the show, Telly Chakkar reports that she will continue to be a part of the serial post-leap as well.

Advertisement

Who will replace the lead characters in Kundali Bhagya?

A source close to Pinkvilla shared Marathi actress Akshaya Gaurav is expected to replace Sana's character Palki. The production house is done with Akshaya's mock shoot and if everything goes as planned, she will be roped in as the lead actress. When asked Akshaya about the same, she refused by saying that she is not allowed to reveal anything as of now.

Advertisement

Shraddha Arya In Kundali Bhagya | Image: IMDb

Initially starred Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura as leads, with Dhoopar being replaced by Shakti Arora in 2022. Shakti Anand later replaced Arora in 2023. In March 2023, the show took a generation leap and currently stars Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads. Official confirmations about the further leaps in the show and actors who will quit are yet to be announced.