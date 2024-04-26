Advertisement

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin and have been dating for quite some time now. The couple first met each other on the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and declared their love for each other on a reality show. Since then, there have been rumours about the two tying the knot soon, which were never confirmed by either of them. But seems like both Aly and Jasmin have made up their mind to take the next step in their relationship.

Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin all set to get married?

Aly Goni revealed to Instant Bollywood that his mother has been requesting him to get married to Jasmine. The actor went on to say that although they are ready, they don't currently have any solid plans for it. He said, “Jasmine is ready. There is nothing like this. I am also ready but the thing is…I think you will hear the news very soon."

When asked if they could possibly get married this year only, Aly said, “Maybe kuch ho sakta hai”.

Jasmin Bhasin opens up about her wedding plans

In December 2023, Jasmin also addressed the wedding rumours on her recent vlog. She said that they will eventually tie the knot and settle down whenever they think the time is right. The actress went on to add that they would marry for themselves and not for anyone else and that a friend of hers had advised her to tie the knot as soon as they felt ready to assume responsibility. Jasmine said, “Someday we have to marry. When it's the right time for us we will get married, we aren't marrying for the people, I want to marry for us. Even in the ashram, the aunties were like kar lo, kar lo."

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni became friends on the television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After that, the duo reunited on the sets of Bigg Boss 14 and their pairing became popular among the fans. After Aly got evicted from the show, he re-entered as a wildcard contestant and expressed his love for the Naagin actress. The couple has been going strong ever since.