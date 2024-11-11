Published 17:37 IST, November 11th 2024
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin To Marry Next Year? Actress' Mom Drops Hint During Family Gathering
Jasmin Bhasin has been dating Aly Goni since the duo appeared together in Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. Jasmin's mom recently dropped hint when they will tie the knot.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:04 IST, November 11th 2024