Published 10:56 IST, October 11th 2024
Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Big B's TV Stint From KBC To Bigg Boss - He Walked So Others Could Fly
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: As the Shahenshah of Bollywood turns 82, taking a look back at how the quintessential 'hero' became synonymous with small screen.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan's stint in TV is one of the books | Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Tumblr
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
10:56 IST, October 11th 2024