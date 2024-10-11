sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 10:56 IST, October 11th 2024

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Big B's TV Stint From KBC To Bigg Boss - He Walked So Others Could Fly

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: As the Shahenshah of Bollywood turns 82, taking a look back at how the quintessential 'hero' became synonymous with small screen.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amitabh Bachchan's stint in TV is one of the books
Amitabh Bachchan's stint in TV is one of the books | Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Tumblr
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

10:56 IST, October 11th 2024