Ankita Lokhande Calls Rozyln Khan 'Cheap' For Accusing Hina Khan Of Using Cancer For 'Publicity'

Hina Khan is currently going through a tough phase in life. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress who is battling third-stage breast cancer and undergoing chemotherapy sessions was accused by Rozlyn Khan for using her diagnosis as a publicity stunt. Ankita Lokhande has come out in support for Hina and penned a lengthy note on social media.

Ankita Lokhande reacts to Rozlyn Khan’s remarks, pens a note on Instagram

Hina Khan found support in Ankita Lokhande and slammed Rozlyn Khan for the remarks against the former. She took to her Instagram stories and re-shared Rozlyn's interview. She wrote, “How could someone think so low my goodness. That’s so cheap!! Ur kind information madam this girl Hina is fighting the cancer which such bravery and I’m saying because I know that and Vikki met her few days back in hospital where she was taking her chemotherapy where Rocky was with her and literally Vikki said this to me that he was in tears to see her!!”.

Ankita Lokhande's post | Source: Instagram

Rozlyn Khan’s comments on Hina Khan’s battle with cancer

Rozlyn Khan who herself is cancer survivor had recently appeared for an interview with Bollywood Bubble. She said in the interaction, “In Stage 3, surgery first, chemotherapy and then it comes to radiation. These are the procedures. For the past two years, I have been eagerly learning about cancer and working on creating more and more awareness about cancer while dealing with many experienced oncologists in Mumbai. Henceforth, when I see Hina Khan saying 15 hours of surgery, I feel surprised. 15 hours of surgery of what? Mastectomy? When she came out of the operation theatre, she smiled for the family is bullshit. My own experience of post-mastectomy is that I was put to sleep for three days. No one gets into sense this fast. I feel Hina Khan is simply exaggerating to get into headlines. Mastectomy is the removal of the whole breast and then reconstruction. And so far, she has given no official statement about mastectomy. It is a super major surgery that goes up to 8 to 10 hours as in between, the samples are sent to the lab for investigation while patients are still sleeping in the operation theatre. Throughout her chemotherapy, she was travelling the world makes no sense. It is against cancer protocols.”

File photo of Hina Khan | Source: IMDb

Rozlyn further said, “Till date, she is hiding her baldness. Why? Isn’t she brave enough to show her shaved head? Why doesn’t a single word come out of her mouth about the lines of treatment? It’s only about being brave and being sherni? If she is at stage 3, she must go for radiation..! She is keeping everyone in dark because she knows that knowledgeable people will catch her lies as there are standard rules for each stage of breast cancer treatment. I challenge her to post her report on Instagram if she really wants to talk about cancer and its treatment to inspire others. It’s just PR activities to keep her in the news for humdardi..!”

File photo of Rozlyn Khan | Source: Instagram