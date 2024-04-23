Advertisement

Arti Singh will soon be tying the knot with her fiance Dipak Chauhan. The actress hosted her Sangeet ceremony on Tuesday, April 23 in Mumbai. It was attended by several television celebrities including Ankita Lokhande, Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. However, her own uncle, Bollywood star Govinda, seemingly gave the event a miss.

Celebs attend Arti Singh’s sangeet ceremony in Mumbai

Arti’s sangeet ceremony kicked off with a photo session with paps, where the bride-to-be was seen dressed up in a parrot green lehenga. She posed with her brother comedian Krushna Abhishek and fiance Dipak Chauhan.

Other celebs at the event included Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kishwer Merchant, Karan Singh Grover and more.

Arti Singh shares glimpses from her Haldi ceremony

On April 23, Arti Singh shared photos from her haldi ceremony. The bride-to-be was dressed in a multi-coloured lehenga choli for her mehendi. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote: “Sabse khoobsurat rang, haldi ka rang, mere pyar ka rang, couldn’t be happier as dreams turn into reality. #Day1 #Haldi #DipakKiArti.”

Arti made her acting debut in 2007 with Maayka and has since appeared in popular TV shows such as Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay, and Waaris. She was the fourth runner-up in the 13th edition of Bigg Boss, where the late actor Sidharth Shukla clinched the winner’s trophy in 2019. Arti is currently seen in the show Shravani.

Recently, her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah threw her a grand bridal shower party which was attended by her close friends and brother Krushna Abhishek among others.

