Anupamaa co-stars Aashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Shah posted a cosy photo on Instagram, raising speculation that the on-screen couple is actually dating in real life. However, Nidhi quickly responded, dismissing the allegations and underlining that they are simply good friends, respecting the audience's need for truthful information. The duo portray the roles of a married couple on the popular daily soap opera Anupamaa, headlined by Rupali Ganguly.

Nidhi Shah rubbishes dating rumour with Aashish Mehrotra

The actress took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and issued a clarification on her relationship with Aashish. She wrote, “No, we are not dating. There is no truth to such rumours.” Giving the context behind the picture that fueled their dating rumours, Nidhi added, “Some of us co-stars had gone out for dinner and have some fun time together. There, just for fun we took the picture as we play a couple on screen. There is no real-life romance between us. We are just really good friends and co-actors.”

In the said photograph, Shah is seen sitting on Mehrotra's lap with his arms wrapped around his waist. The two captioned the photo, "PRIVATE DATE NIGHT IN PUBLIC..... Together we look like?" which has now been edited to, “WE ARE NOT DATING GUYS…..Chill karo.”

More about Anupamaa

Aashish and Nidhi have been involved with Anupamaa since the show's beginning in 2020. Aashish plays the titular character's son and Nidhi plays his wife, a strong-willed progressive woman. Meanwhile, the current track has been centred on the characters and their turbulent lives in the United States of America. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, and Aurra Bhatnagar in supporting roles.