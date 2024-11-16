Published 18:44 IST, November 16th 2024
Anupamaa: Camera Assistant Dies After Electrocution On Set Of Rupali's Show, Rajan Shahi Silent
The incident took place on November 14, but the production house, Director's Kut Productions, owned by Rajan Shahi, is yet to confirm the same.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajan Shahi is the producer of Anupamaa | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:34 IST, November 16th 2024