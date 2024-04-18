Anupamaa Star Rupali Ganguly Reunites With Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-stars Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah

Advertisement

Before shooting to fame with her recent project Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly was widely known as Monisha, her character from the Hindi sitcom show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actress headlined the project along with Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Rajesh Kumar and Sumeet Raghavan. It has been around 20 years since the conclusion of the show, yet the cast seems to remain a close-knit group. Recently, Rupali took to her Instagram account to share a video from her recent reunion with her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars.

Monisha and Rosesh visit Indravadan Sarabhai

On April 17, Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram account to share a video of her reunion with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-stars. The actress along with Rajesh Kumar visited the residence of Satish Shah. For the uninitiated, Rajesh played Ruplai’s brother-in-law- Roshesh, and Satish was her father-in-law Indravadan in the comedy-drama.

Sharing a fun video from the reunion, Ruplai wrote in the caption, “Indravadan ke ghar Roshesh aur Monisha. Almost 20 years of camaraderie, respect, friendship and unconditional love…. The only random video I took last night at Satish Kakas and Madhu Kakis home. The warmth of their welcome and their bear hugs … and meeting them is a joy to cherish. Precious bonds forever. THU THU THU.” Other cast members from the show like Ratna Pathak Shah and Sumeet Raghavan gave the reunion a miss.

More about Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Released in 2004, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was a Hindi comedy television show that chronicled the day-to-day life of a family. Headed by Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah), the Sarabhai family included her husband - Indravadan, their two sons - Rosesh and Sahil and Sahil’s wife - Monisha.

The cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai pose together | Image: Rupali Ganguly/Instagram

Hailing from a middle-class family Monisha struggles to adapt to the ways of Sahil’s well-to-do family irking her mother-in-law. The resultant banter between Monisha and Maya formed the crux of the show and invited laughs from audiences across the country. The show concluded in 2006 but the cast members have maintained a cordial relationship and are often spotted meeting up and hosting reunions.