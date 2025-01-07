Anupamaa Viewership Drops Massively Following Controversies Surrounding Rupali Ganguly? Producer Rajan Shahi Breaks Silence

Rajan Shahi’s show Anupamaa has been making headlines for a few weeks. After dominating the TRP charts for years, it has now been overtaken by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udne Ki Aasha. Rajan Shahi, the creator of Rupali Ganguly’s show, responded to the decline in TRP, stating that fluctuations are very "organic" and that they will keep working hard to reclaim the top spot.

Rajan Shahi on Anupamaa’s viewership drop controversy

In a recent interview with Telly Talk India, Rajan Shahi discussed the importance of TRPs, saying, “TRP matters to everyone, right from actors to caterers. People often say that TRPs don’t matter to them. TRP matters to me, but I also believe in offering good content.” He highlighted that DKP focuses on a limited number of shows to improve their quality. Speaking about YRKKH, he noted its journey, saying, “The ups and downs in the graph are very organic.”

The creator also expressed his happiness about well-received shows like the Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer topping the charts. “My best wishes to all of them. We will work hard to achieve the success," he added.

According to the latest TRP report, the show now ranks fourth with a rating of 2.3.

Why Anupamaa falled apart?

In recent times, Anupamaa faced multiple controversies, mainly due to actors leaving the show midway and indirectly blaming Rupali Ganguly for their exit. Some actors admitted to conflicts with the lead actress during filming.

In an interview with ABP News, Rupali firmly denied these accusations. She clarified that she has no influence over producer Rajan Shahi or the channel’s decisions regarding the show.