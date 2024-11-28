AR Rahman Talks About Feeling Suicidal As A Child: We All Have Mental Health Issues, Depression...

AR Rahman at IFFI: The Oscar-winning composer announced separation from his wife Saira Banu on November 19. Days after the announcement, he attended the IFFI 2024 in Goa. Speaking at the film festival, Rahman dwelled on the topic of mental health.

AR Rahman talks about having suicidal thoughts, mental health issues

Rahman was speaking at the IFFI 2024 Goa and spoke about the impact of music on people's lives. He stressed music can serve as a healing agent for people dealing with mental health issues. He shared, “Now we all have mental health issues, depression. Because I think there is a void in all of us. That void can be filled by storytellers, by philosophy, by entertaining in a way where you don’t even know that you are taking medicine, by not just catering to your carnal needs like violence and sex and all that stuff. There’s much more than all that stuff."

Adding to this, the composer shared an anecdote about overcoming suicidal thoughts. He added, “When I had suicidal thoughts when I was young, my mother used to say, ‘When you live for others, you won’t get these thoughts.’ That’s one of the most beautiful advice I got from my mother. When you live for others, and you’re not selfish, there’s a meaning to your life." Rahman went on to talk about the importance of hope and purpose, adding, “We have a limited knowledge about our future. There could be something extraordinary waiting for you."

AR Rahman addresses separation rumours

After AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. The Oscar award-winning composer penned a heartfelt note, where he called it a 'shattering' decision and that they had hoped to reach the “grand thirty.” Talking about how their relationship saw an 'unseen end', Rahman took to X, formerly called Twitter and wrote: “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.”

A screengrab of AR Rahman's post | Image: AR Rahman/X