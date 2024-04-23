Advertisement

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary may just be expecting their first child together. The same, was hinted at by the reality television star during his recent appearance on a podcast. It is worth noting that the duo have been married for 5 years and will, in the latter half of the year, be coming up on their sixth wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

Is Yuvika Chaudhary pregnant?



Prince Narula recently made an appearance on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya's podcast - LOL - Life of Limbachiyas. The candid conversation saw Bharti pointedly posing the question of children to Prince. Prince smiled coyly as he simply said, "Jaldi hi", meaning 'soon'. As soon as the episode was made available for streaming on Bharti and Harsh's YouTube channel, Yuvika and Prince's respective social media handles got flooded with congratulatory messages from their fans and followers.

Advertisement

Prince's simple statement was taken to be a confirmation about the couple expecting. However, neither Prince, nor Yuvika, have reacted to these speculations. Both the actors have largely remained tight-lipped when it comes to embracing parenthood, keeping it a private affair.

Advertisement

Prince Narula on intentionally delaying parenthood



The conversation with Bharti and Harsh also saw Prince open up on why the couple have not yet commenced their chapter on parenthood yet. The primary reason behind the same, was the actor and reality television star wanted to have purchased his first home in Mumbai before he became a father. Prince pressed on the importance of treating each chapter of his life with patience, not feeling the need to rush into the next chapter.

Advertisement

A translated excerpt from the conversation, which took place in Hindi, saw him share, 'I wanted to have a child when I had my own home in Mumbai. I didn't want to rush, I wanted time for everything.' That being said, Prince and Yuvika recently purchased their first home in Mumbai. This too, has led fans to believe that a baby might finally be on the way.