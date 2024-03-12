×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Arjun Bijlani Returns Home, Shares Health Update After Appendicitis Surgery

Arjun Bijlani, who was discharged yesterday from hospital, can be seen relaxing on the balcony of his house and enjoying the amazing sunset.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Arjun Bijlani
A file photo of Arjun Bijlani | Image:Arjun Bijlani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Arjun Bijlani has been in the news after he underwent an emergency appendicitis surgery on Saturday. Now, days after the surgery, the actor shared a health update. He took to his social media handle to inform his fans that he has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

Arjun Bijlani gives a sneak peek into his recovery period

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared two photos in which he can be seen relaxing on the balcony of his house and enjoying the amazing sunset. He wrote, "At home now! In my corner recovering!! #blessed.”  

(Arjun Bijlani enjoying the sunset | Image: Instagram) 

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section with speedy recovery comments. A user wrote, “lad to see u back home. I hope now u r feeling better. Praying for a full, speedy recovery!” Another wrote, “Sending yur more love! Come back with more strength!” “Thank God. Now take full rest and do not put pressure on yourself for work. We will wait for your full recovery,” a fan wrote.

Advertisement

Arjun Bijlani expresses gratitude

The actor was admitted to the hospital on March 8 after experiencing intense pain in the lower right side of his stomach caused by appendicitis. He had his family and fans worried after he complained about severe stomach pain. He was operated upon at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. A day later, the actor penned a long note thanking his doctors. He started off the note with these words, “Just wanted to update you all that the surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery. I’m feeling better than yesterday and will be back on my feet and working soon.” He thanked his well-wishers for the outpouring of love and support.

The actor is currently being seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, co-starring Nikki Sharma.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

12 minutes ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

17 minutes ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

42 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

an hour ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

an hour ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

2 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

5 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

5 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

7 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

17 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

20 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Who is Nayab Saini, Likely To Take Over as New Haryana CM

    Politics News7 minutes ago

  2. All You Need To Know About Chhau, Eastern India's Traditional Folk Dance

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  3. Supreme Court Halts Board Exams For Classes 5, 8 & 9 in Karnataka | Deta

    Education10 minutes ago

  4. How To Celebrate Pet-friendly Holi With Your Furry Friends

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  5. Odisha: Nitin Gadkari Sanctions NH Projects Worth Rs 374 Crore

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo