Arjun Bijlani Turns Emotional At His Father-in-law’s Last Rites, Holds His Son Close

TV Actor Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, passed away at the age of 73 after suffering from a stroke. Laughter Chef actor was on New Year’s holiday in Dubai, but cut short his trip and returned home after doctors admitted his father-in-law to the ICU on Monday. On Thursday, the actor attended the funeral and performed the last rites with his family present. He became visibly emotional during the ceremony. Videos from the funeral have since surfaced on social media, with fans offering their condolences.

Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law dies at 73, the actor breaksdown while performing last rites

A video shared on Instagram shows Arjun hugging his son at Rakesh’s funeral. He holds him close, comforts him, and becomes visibly emotional. Arjun also serves as a pallbearer and carries Rakesh’s body on his shoulders.

Another deeply emotional video circulating online shows Arjun’s wife, Neha Swami, running barefoot towards the ambulance carrying her father’s mortal remains. Overwhelmed with grief, she breaks down as she follows the vehicle.

Reports state that doctors admitted Rakesh Chandra Swami to the ICU and placed him on ventilator support before his health deteriorated. His sudden death has left the family struggling to cope, especially as the loss came during what should have been a joyful period.

The family performed his last rites on Thursday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium. Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami, and his son, Nishank Swami.