Advertisement

Actor Arjun Bijlani has undergone an emergency appendicitis surgery on Saturday, March 9. His wife Neha shared the update about about Arjun Bijlani’s health. Neha said that the surgery was successful and doctors have advised him to rest for two weeks.

Arjun Bijlani’s health update

Arjun, who is seen in Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, had his family and fans worried after he complained about severe stomach pain. He was operated upon at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with a drip injected in his hand. He wrote: “Jo hota hai ache ke lie hota hai.”

His wife Neha shared on social media, "The surgery went well. He was in immense pain yesterday. It was heartbreaking for us to see him go through the surgery, no matter how big or small it is. But I am grateful to the doctors and God that it was successful, and I hope that he will be fine soon."

She added, “Doctors have advised Arjun to take rest for at least two weeks. He just underwent an operation, and it is important for him to rest.” Neha thanked his fans and followers for their prayers and wishes during this tough time, and added, "Everyone's prayers mean a lot to us."

Advertisement

When Arjun Bijlani spoke about balancing personal and professional life

Actor Arjun Bijlani opened up on the mantra of balancing personal and professional life, saying without time management one cannot succeed in life. The actor is currently seen in the role of Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. The show explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.

Advertisement

Produced by Studio LSD Productions, it stars Arjun as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti. The actor said: “Time management is very important. Without time management one can't succeed in life. I'm doing a show which involves a lot of hard work. I daily travel to the set and come back and ensure I spend time with my family as well.” “I don't want to miss my son's growing-up years. To be a parent is a blessing,” he shared.