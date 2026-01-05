Arjun Bijlani’s Father-In-Law’s Prayer Meet: Aamir Ali, Mouni Roy, Isha Malviya, Shefali Bagga And Other Celebs Pay Last Respect

TV actor Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, died at the age of 73 after suffering a stroke. Upon learning that his father-in-law was admitted to the ICU on Monday, the Rise and Fall actor cut short his New Year holiday in Dubai and returned home. Arjun Bijlani performed the last rites at the funeral on Thursday, surrounded by his family. Following the funeral, the family held a prayer meet today, and several celebrities arrived at their residence to pay their respects. Videos of the prayer meet are circulating on social media.