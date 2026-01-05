Updated 5 January 2026 at 18:08 IST
Arjun Bijlani’s Father-In-Law’s Prayer Meet: Aamir Ali, Mouni Roy, Isha Malviya, Shefali Bagga And Other Celebs Pay Last Respect
Arjun Bijlani’s father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, dies at the age of 73 after suffering from a stroke. The Rise and Fall actor alongwith his family, attended the prayer meet today. Many celebs are arriving to pay their last respects at the actor's residence.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
TV actor Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, died at the age of 73 after suffering a stroke. Upon learning that his father-in-law was admitted to the ICU on Monday, the Rise and Fall actor cut short his New Year holiday in Dubai and returned home. Arjun Bijlani performed the last rites at the funeral on Thursday, surrounded by his family. Following the funeral, the family held a prayer meet today, and several celebrities arrived at their residence to pay their respects. Videos of the prayer meet are circulating on social media.
After Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha Swami, and their son arrived at the prayer meet, many celebs started showing up. Isha Malviya, Kanika Mann, Mouni Roy and Aamir Ali were among the first who arrived at the prayer meet.
Shaifali Bagga, Ankita Lokhande, along with her husband Vicky Jain, were also spotted arriving at the prayer meet.
Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his children, daughter Neha Swami and son Nishank Swami.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 5 January 2026 at 17:49 IST