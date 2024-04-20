Arti Singh Dances With Cousin Ragini Khanna In Bridal Shower Hosted By Sister-in-Law Kashmera Shah

Advertisement

Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with Dipak Chauhan. The actress will be getting married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on April 24. Close friends and family of the bride and groom are expected to be in attendance at the ceremony. Days ahead of the bash, Arti’s sister-in-law and wife of Krushna Abhishek Kashmera Shah hosted a bridal shower for the bride-to-be.

Arti Singh enjoys her bridal shower with friends and family

On April 19, Kashmera Shah hosted an intimate bridal shower for Arti Singh. The actress’ brother Krushna Abhishek and their cousin and Sasural Genda Phool fame Ragini Khanna were also in attendance at the party. Mahhi Vij, Deepshikha Nagpal, Ayub Khan, Tanaaz Irani, and Bakhtiyar Irani were among the other guests who attended the bridal shower party. Inside photos and videos from the bash have now surfaced on social media.

In the photos, Arti Singh could be seen twinning with her brother in electric blue outfits. Videos from inside the party show the bride-to-be cutting a cake with her family members. Her sister-in-law helped her put on a sash and tiara for the evening. In another video, sisters Ragini Khanna and Aarti Singh can be seen dancing together.

Will Govinda attend niece Arti Singh's wedding?

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, the 39-year-old actress was asked if Govinda would attend her wedding. Amid feud with with her uncle and aunty, she replied, “Yes, I informed Chi Chi Mama about my wedding and he was happy for me. I hope they bless me at the wedding. I am certain they will attend because they love me.”

How Arti Singh met Dipak Chauhan?

Opening up about her love story with Dipak, Arti told a publication that hers is an arranged marriage, and Deepak's aunt set them up.

A file photo of Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan | Image: Instagram

She said, “One day she told me about Dipak and I was shooting so I randomly said ‘Fine, I’ll go meet him’" They first spoke on July 23 and as things progressed, they decided to come together in a relationship in November. However, they waited for their families' approval. It was this year in January, that Dipak proposed marriage to her, leaving her ecstatic.