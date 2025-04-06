Asim Riaz Disrespects Rohit Shetty Once Again After Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Controversy: Usne Harkat Bi Aise Hi...

Rohit Shetty and Asim Riaz had a major face-off on the sets of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which aired last year. KKK was Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim's reality TV show comeback, but it was cut short after he "disrespected" Rohit and walked off the show. The controversy has not left him as he discussed it once again while appearing on his new show, Battleground.

In Battleground, Asim is one of the mentors with Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Rubina Dilaik and Rajat Dalal. The host of the fitness reality show is former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. In one of the episodes, which is yet to air, Asim seemingly shaded Rohit once again while he commented on the KKK controversy.

Asim Riaz quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after a fight with Rohit Shetty | Image: X

During an argument with Abhishek, Asim said, "Yahan pe teen log aaye hain jo apna naam le ke aaye hain but ek hai jo apne user name pe fudak raha hai. Fukre, bas kar." In response, Abhishek said, "Asim bhai, mujhe apna naam banane ke liye, show me anchor se ladne ki zaroorat nahi hai." Abhishek made a direct mention of Asim's fight with Rohit on KKK.

Asim responded by saying, "Usne harkat bi aise hi ki this ki ladna padta hai." Many felt that Asim was being disrespectful to Rohit, despite the latter being his senior in the entertainment industry. The video post, which has since gone viral, was flooded with trolling comments directed at Asim. Some even came in his support.

"Rohit sir ki respect to kar," commented a social media user. Another one said, "Asim is so disrespectful."