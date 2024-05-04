Asim Riaz Finds Love Again After Breaking Up With Himanshi Khurana?

Advertisement

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana crossed paths on the sets of a reality show and fell in love during their time there. The couple continued their relationship even out of the show and dated for around 4 years. Last year, they announced their break-up citing ‘religious differences’ and seems like Asim has moved on with his life with a new girl.

Asim Riaz introduces her ladylove in recent post?

Asim shared a picture on his Instagram handle on Saturday, showing him with a mystery girl. The woman can be seen enjoying the picturesque background with Asim while she keeps her head resting on his shoulder. Asim looked dapper in a leather jacket and white shorts in the picture, and the female next to him was dressed in a dress with gentle tones.

Despite the fact that neither of them's features were visible in the picture, internet users began to wonder if Asim had found love once again after breaking up with Himanshi. The caption of the post read, “Life goes on,” with a heart emoji, fueling speculations about him moving on in life.

Himanshi Khurana announces breakup with Asim Riaz

Himanshi and Asim Riaz called it quits with their relationship in December last year. The two actor-singers met on the sets of a popular reality television show and fell in love. However, the romance has came to an end after four long years. Himanshi took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans and followers.

Himanshi's statement clarified that the decision to break off the relationship came, not from hostility, but from a place of mutual respect and understanding. The statement read, “YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy.”