Avika Gor Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours, Calls It 'Completely False'; Hints At 'Koi Aur News'

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani are in the headlines after they teased in their blog that something "really big" was coming up. Soon, the netizens were quick to speculate that the couple is going to announce a pregnancy. However, the Balika Vadhu actress has denied all the rumours and called it "false".

Avika Gor reacts to pregnancy rumours

In an interaction with Telly Talk India, Avika denied being pregnant and clarified that they would be announcing something else. She said that fans jumped to the conclusion too quickly. “All these pregnancy rumours are completely false. There is nothing like that. Koi aur news hai. Kya hai jaldi batayenge," she was quoted as saying.

What did Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani say in the vlog?

In the vlog, the newlyweds were discussing "new beginnings". They are looking forward to a major life change and an unexpected shift that they never planned for, but are now accepting. When Avika asked him, "Are you nervous?" Milind replied that he was excited. However, he did admit that he is a little nervous. "It is important for a person to be a little nervous in life," he added.

The couple has promised their YouTube family to announce the exciting update soon.

The couple got married on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga on September 30. Calling the wedding just another chapter in their journey, Avika said, “I knew my wedding would be unconventional. I’ve always said that my life and my journey are something people would dream to live, and I acknowledge that. I’m very grateful for it. But it’s not easy. It takes a lot to handle criticism and still keep going with what you believe in. That’s the reason I’m here today.”

Avika rose to fame as a child actress in the hit show Balika Vadhu. As an adult, she has featured in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardani and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, among others. She has also starred in movies such as Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada, Bro, Thank You, 1920: Horrors of the Heart, Bloody Ishq and Shanmukha.