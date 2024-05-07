Advertisement

Avinash Sachdev had made a comment about his ex-girlfriend Rubina Dilaik, labelling her as ‘insecure and possessive’. Reacting to the same, Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla came out in her defence and advised Avinash to ‘be a man’ and not talk about his previous relationships. Addressing the remark, Avinash said in a new interview that he does not understand why Abhinav is reacting to an old interview now. Replying to his 'be a man' comment, Avinash asks Abhinav to not be an intrusive man.

Avinash Sachdev takes a dig at Abhinav Shukla

In an interaction with TellyChakkar, Avinash addressed Abhinav’s ‘be a man’ comment and shared one of his own advice to him. The actor said, “ I have never badmouthed any of my relationships. Jab Shukla ji mujhe bol rahe hai k ‘Be a man you should not talk about your relationships which are over’, Well, I have never spoken about my previous relationships. Toh unka mujhe ‘Be a man’ kehna who theek hai.”

He explained his comment about Rubina was made in a 2023 interview. “Had I been in his place, I would have checked when was that comment made, So for him to ask me to be a man is fine, I would like to tell him don’t be an intrusive man. Pehle pata karlo ki ye comment kab kaha gaya hai, jo last 2023 august mein kaha gaya hai. Agar unhe pata hota ki yeh one of the Bigg Boss ke interviews ki baat hai toh shayad who comment nahi karte,” added Avinash.

Avinash Sachdev and Rubina Dilaik’s relationship

Avinash Sachdev and Rubina Dilaik fell in love when they first met on the filming of their 2008 television series Chotti Bahu, which also marked her acting debut. The couple dated for four years before parting ways in 2013. After that, the actress began dating Abhinav Shukla, with whom she got married in June 2018. The pair welcomed their twin girls into the world last year.