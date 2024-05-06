Advertisement

Popular comedian Bharti Singh has been discharged from the hospital. The TV personality, who was admitted to hospital after complaining of excruciating stomach pain, took to her YouTube vlog to share the development.

What happened to Bharti Singh?

Bharti was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital after feeling discomfort for over three days. According to the actress, she initially thought that it was a gastrointestinal issue, however, after multiple tests it was determined that the pain was caused by a gallbladder stone. She was supposed to have surgery to remove the stone. However, it seems like the surgery is still left.

When did Bharti Singh skip the surgery?

In her vlog, while taking a stroll in the hospital, Bharti Singh revealed that she will finally be able to go home and meet her son Golla, who she was missing. In the same vlog, the actress also revealed that she will shoot for an episode of Dance Deewane and return to the hospital for the surgery. "It is important to get the stone removed before it damages anything further," she said.

Who is Bharti Singh?

Bharti Singh is a sought-after Indian comedian. She rose to fame after taking part in a reality comedy show. Bharti Singh is known for her exceptional comic timings and amazing sense of humour. She often works as host of several reality shows along with her husband Harsh Limbachiya.