Bigg Boss 18: Controversy Over Show 'Script' In Eisha Singh's Hand, Here's The Truth

Bigg Boss 18 has been making headlines since it premiered, keeping fans glued to their screens for various reasons. From time to time, several controversies seem to erupt, and all eyes get stuck on the TV and mobile screens for updates. The same happened, as recently Eisha Singh was spotted reading from a piece of paper inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, sparking speculation about whether she was following a script.

Was Eisha Singh and other contestants at Bigg Boss 18 given a script? Photos going viral

Recently, a photo went viral on social media showing Eisha Singh reading a piece of paper, which was assumed to be a script. Following this, netizens quickly speculated that she was given a script, adding fuel to the ongoing rumours that the reality show is scripted. However, the truth is that Eisha was indeed given a script, but not for the Bigg Boss game.

Reports reveal that Eisha was preparing for a Shayari battle, a special segment featured in Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The segment included rappers Ikka Singh and Raftaar, who had entered the house to promote their show Hustle 4: Hip-Hop Don’t Stop.

Eisha was not the only contestant involved; Digvijay Singh Rathee and Rajat Dalal were also seen reading scripts ahead of the segment. Despite this, some netizens jumped to conclusions, wrongly assuming that Eisha was preparing for an interaction with her housemates or acting in the Bigg Boss house.

What’s happening in Big Boss 18 right now?

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Eisha, who is currently known as the Time God in the house, was given the opportunity to save Shilpa Shirodkar from the nominations. However, she chose not to use her power for Shilpa. Instead, she saved her close friends: Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and wildcard contestant Yamini Malhotra.

Bigg Boss 18 scene | Image: X