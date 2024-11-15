Published 15:14 IST, November 15th 2024
Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee's Girlfriend Breaks Up With Him, Talks About 'Losing Self Respect'
Digvijay Rathee and Unnati Tomar began dating during reality show MTV Splitsvilla X5. They soon became one of the favourite pair both on screen and off screen.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Digvijay Rathee and Unnati Tomar | Image: Instagram
