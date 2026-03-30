Bigg Boss 18 Fame Rajat Dalal Ties The Knot With His Longtime Girlfriend In An Intimate Wedding, Shares Dreamy Photos

Reality television personality Rajat Dalal has announced his marriage, surprising fans with pictures from an intimate wedding ceremony shared on social media on Sunday. 'The Bigg Boss 18' and 'The 50' contestant described the moment as the "beginning of a new phase of life," while choosing not to reveal his wife's identity. Taking to Instagram, Rajat posted a series of images capturing candid moments from the ceremony. In one photograph, Rajat is seen holding his bride's hand, while another frame shows the couple sharing a quiet, romantic moment. The final image offers a vibrant glimpse of the varmala ceremony. Accompanying the post, Rajat wrote in Hindi, "Beginning a new phase of life."



He also shared a video on Instagram Stories, where he spoke about stepping into a new chapter and expressed gratitude to his supporters. "Jeevan ke ek naye chapter ki shuruaat karne jaa raha hu... aap sab ne pyaar diya hai... aashirwad dena," he said.



The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fellow reality TV stars and friends.

Faisal Shaikh extended his wishes, calling Dalal his "brother," while Shrutika Arjun shared a warm note, praising the bride and expressing happiness for the couple.

Urvashi Dholakia, Kashish Kapoor and Nikki Tamboli, also sent their blessings.

Rajat recently gained significant visibility through his stint on 'The 50', where he emerged as a strong contender and reached the semi-finals before being eliminated ahead of the finale. The show was eventually won by Shiv Thakare.

He was also among the notable contestants on Bigg Boss 18, whose grand finale in January 2025 saw Karan Veer Mehra take the winner's trophy, with Vivian Dsena finishing as runner-up. Rajat ended his journey as the second runner-up, thanking fans for their unwavering support. (ANI)