Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Akshay Kumar Walks Off Set Without Promoting Sky Force - Here's What Happened

Bigg Boss 18: The grand finale of the reality show took place on January 18. Weeks after intense competition, fights, and friendships, the show got its ultimate winner. Karan Veer Mehra lifts the trophy by defeating Vivian DSena. The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss season 18 witnessed many performances and celebrities. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya also visited the madhouse set to promote their upcoming film, Sky Force. However, Khiladi Kumar left the sets without shooting for his segment after the host failed to arrive on time.

Why did Akshay Kumar leave without shooting the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale episode?

Akshay and his Sky Force co-star Veer Pahariya were on the set of Bigg Boss 18 to promote their upcoming film during the grand finale. However, Akshay, known for his punctuality, left the set without filming the episode. According to a news portal, the Housefull actor arrived on time and waited for an hour, but the host, the Sultan actor, was late. As a result, Akshay left, leaving Veer Pahariya to continue the promotions alone.

The official Bigg Boss Twitter handle shared Akshay's reason, stating that he had other prior commitments and needed to be in some other place. Social media is now buzzing with reactions, with some users praising Akshay for his dedication to punctuality.

Aamir Khan and Veer Pahariya grace the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale

The Bigg Boss 18 Finale saw some remarkable performances. Veer Pahariya, who was there to promote his forthcoming drama Sky Force, got the host tapping a foot with him. Furthermore, Aamir Khan appeared on Bigg Boss for the first time as he reunited with his Andaz Apna Apna co-star.