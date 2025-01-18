Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Who Are The 6 Finalists Vying For Trophy, Prize Money? Know Finale Date, Time And More Details

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale is just one day away. The reality show which began in October last year will be coming to an end. Before the finale begins, know all the details about the grand finale, including date, time, list of finalists and prize money amount.

Bigg Boss 18: Top 6 contestants of grand finale

Recently, the reality show this week witnessed three quick eliminations- Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey and Shilpa Shirodkar. The Bigg Boss house has just six contestants who have set their eyes on trophy and prize money. The finalists of the show are Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Karan Veer Mehra.

When and where can you watch the finale?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 will air on January 19 at 9:30 pm. Viewers can watch the live telecast of the show on Colors TV or stream it online on Jio Cinema. The prize money of this season’s winner will walk away with ₹50 lakh. The X page of Bigg Boss Tak shared the picture of the trophy. This year’s trophy has BB marked on it along with a pillar on the side. As the finalists are all set to take the stage, viewers are eagerly waiting as who will rise to the top and claim the trophy of season 18. The drama, the suspense and the moments with family will make the season’s finale more interesting to watch.