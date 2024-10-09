Published 22:50 IST, October 9th 2024
Bigg Boss 18: Is Vivian Dsena's Ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee Entering As A Wildcard Contestant?
Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee tied the knot in 2013. Vahbiz reacted to the claims of entering the reality show Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vivian Dsena's ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee reacts to rumours of entering Bigg Boss 18 | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:50 IST, October 9th 2024