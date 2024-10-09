sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |

Published 22:50 IST, October 9th 2024

Bigg Boss 18: Is Vivian Dsena's Ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee Entering As A Wildcard Contestant?

Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee tied the knot in 2013. Vahbiz reacted to the claims of entering the reality show Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vivian Dsena's ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee reacts to rumours of entering Bigg Boss 18
Vivian Dsena's ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee reacts to rumours of entering Bigg Boss 18 | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:50 IST, October 9th 2024