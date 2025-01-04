Bigg Boss 18: Shalin Bhanot Breaks Silence On Rumoured Affair With Eisha Singh, Calls It 'Character Assassination'

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Eisha Singh has been making headlines ever since rumours about her relationship have been swirling. This Weekend Ka Vaar became the centre of attention when the host tried to ask about her relationship with Shalin Bhanot. However, she clarified that they are just friends and no romantic angle is involved. The matter escalated when Chahat Pandey’s mother got involved in the buzz. Now, Shalin Bhanot has shown support for Eisha Singh while indirectly criticising Chahat’s mother.

Shalin Bhanot takes a stand for Eisha Singh

Shalin Bhanot shared a video clip on his Instagram handle, in which he asked people to respect the dignity of a girl and stop assassinating Eisha Singh’s character. He didn’t take any names but indirectly slammed Chahat’s mother and trollers for commenting on Eisha’s character.

In the video, Shalin Bhanot requested his fans saying, “A lot of messages have been pouring in. Bahut log bahut kuch bol rahe hain. Main sirf itna hi kehna chahunga, agar aap mera baare mein baat karte hain toh mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Mujhe acha lagta hai. But mera naam leke kisi ladki ka character assassination karna mujhe acha nahi lagta. Please don't do that. Ek ladki ke ijjat ka sawaal hai. It is about some girl's dignity and respect. We should just keep that respect for a lady. So stop doing this, please!”

Shalin captioned the post, "A girl’s character assassination is not okay! Let’s stop this."

The video is going viral on social media and netizens have started reacting to it.

How did the rumours about Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh's relationship start?

It all started after, Chahat Pandey’s mother commented on Eisha Singh’s viral video, where the actress was seen performing a puja for Shalin Bhanot’s new car. Chahat Pandey’s mother mentioned this while taking a dig at her on-screen chemistry with Avinash Mishra. This upset Eisha and her mother as they responded firmly to Chahat’s mother. However, netizens began trolling Eisha with harsh comments about her closeness to Avinash on the show.

Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh | Image: X