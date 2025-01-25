Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra's Ex-wife Nidhi Seth Gets Married To Sandiip Kummar, Shares Photos From Wedding

Bigg Boss 18's winner Karan Veer Mehra's second ex-wife Nidhi Seth has moved on in her life and found love again in Sandiip Kummar. On Friday, the actress took to her social media handle to announce that she has tied the knot again. She has shared the photos from her wedding, which seems to be quite simple and penned an emotional note expressing how Sandiip changed her perception of love.

Nidhi Seth ties the knot with Sandiip Kummar

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nidhi has shared a set of photos from her wedding album that shows her in a pink saree, sporting a nude makeup look. Her husband Sandiip can be seen in a blue printed kurta. We can see garlands around their neck. In the caption, she wrote, "You have shown me that love is not a struggle but a beautifully shared journey. In our marriage it’s always 'we' over 'me'. Your unwavering loyalty and care make me feel cherished and free, and I trust that our bond grows stronger each day. From the past two years you’ve transformed memories into treasures and stood by me through every joy and challenge. I’m grateful for your support, kindness, and the beautiful relationship we share. Thank you for being my rock, for saying "YES" to me and for filling my life with love." She signed off by writing, "I love you SK".

Karan Veer and Nidhi Seth got married in 2021 and after two years (2023) they called it quits. Previously, he was Karan was married to his childhood sweetheart Devika in 2009. They got divorced in 2018.

When Karan Veer Singh opened up about his second marriage