Updated 23 August 2025 at 18:08 IST
Bigg Boss 19 Final Contestants List: Promo Reveals Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar And More As Contenders | Watch
JioHotstar shared promos featuring Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar as contenders of Bigg Boss 19. Here is the full list.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Buzz around Bigg Boss 19 is at its peak as the much-loved reality show is just a day away from its grand premiere. The makers have started dropping glimpses of the confirmed contestants, but kept their faces hidden to build the anticipation. Amid much buzz, the fanfare is making wild guesses on the given hint, with Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar being the confirmed contenders.
Bigg Boss 19 contestant
On August 23, JioHotstar shared a promo featuring Salman Khan, where the superstar challenged fans to reach 50,000 likes. The reward was a teaser revealing the first contestant. The target was quickly achieved, and as promised, the host unveiled the long-awaited glimpse. Soon after, a few more promo videos introduced other contestants:
- Amaal Mallik
- Gaurav Khanna
- Awez Darbar
- Nagma Mirajkar
The other names that are speculated to be entering the madhouse but are yet to be officially revealed by the makers are:
- Ashnoor Kaur
- Natalia Janoszek
- Abhishek Bajaj
- Tanya Mittal
- Farrhana Bhatt
- Kunicka Sadanand
- Pranit More
- Neelam Giri
- Mridul Tiwari
- Shehbaz Badesha
- Zeeshan Qadri
- Baseer Ali
- Nehal Chudasama
Salman Khan will host the reality show, which begins with a grand premiere on Sunday, August 24.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 23 August 2025 at 14:34 IST