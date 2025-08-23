Bigg Boss 19 Final Contestants List: Promo Reveals Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar And More As Contenders | Watch

Buzz around Bigg Boss 19 is at its peak as the much-loved reality show is just a day away from its grand premiere. The makers have started dropping glimpses of the confirmed contestants, but kept their faces hidden to build the anticipation. Amid much buzz, the fanfare is making wild guesses on the given hint, with Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar being the confirmed contenders.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant

On August 23, JioHotstar shared a promo featuring Salman Khan, where the superstar challenged fans to reach 50,000 likes. The reward was a teaser revealing the first contestant. The target was quickly achieved, and as promised, the host unveiled the long-awaited glimpse. Soon after, a few more promo videos introduced other contestants:

Amaal Mallik

Gaurav Khanna

Awez Darbar

Nagma Mirajkar

The other names that are speculated to be entering the madhouse but are yet to be officially revealed by the makers are:

Ashnoor Kaur

Natalia Janoszek

Abhishek Bajaj

Tanya Mittal

Farrhana Bhatt

Kunicka Sadanand

Pranit More

Neelam Giri

Mridul Tiwari

Shehbaz Badesha

Zeeshan Qadri

Baseer Ali

Nehal Chudasama