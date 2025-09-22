Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Calls Out 'Disgusting' Amaal Mallik For His Racist 'Zebra' Comment And Abusive Language

Bigg Boss 19 is becoming salty and spicy from the time it premiered. Many celebrities following the show closely, including Gauahar Khan. Recently, everyone has been discussing Amaal Mallik and the language he is using in the madhouse. Ishaqzaade actress also took to her social media to call out the composer for his racist remarks about Pranit More. She said he had crossed the line of humour, and his words sounded more like an insult.

Gauahar took to Instagram to highlight the times Amaal abused and tried to belittle other contestants. She shared a video in which she said, “I just want to tell you, Amaal, that I’m sure you are doing great inside the house and you are being watched. I also like watching you because you are entertaining. However, there is a huge difference between entertaining and hitting below the belt. I feel that you are backbiting a lot. There are many people who do so, but the abuses that you hurl are disgusting.”

She added, “The other day he abused the male contestants in the opposite team. I don’t know what kind of thinking Amaal has that he can abuse so casually. He called Pranit a zebra, and it was extremely racist. Obviously, he's not talking about his height because zebras are not tall. He's talking about his colour.”

Gauahar also said, “Amaal told Gaurav Khanna to make TV serials outside the house. It is not a small thing to make TV shows, and there is a lot of money that goes into it. TV actors are bigger than film stars also. You cannot touch their fame. Respect the legacy you come from. Your entire career is about words; you write lyrics. When your tongue is so bad, you cannot complete a sentence without abusing it.”

She ended with strong words, “If you have the guts, abuse on the face. Don’t say that you were randomly abusing. Have the guts to say it to the face. I love you, Awez.”

This was not the first time she spoke about Amaal’s behaviour. In her X post on Wednesday, the former reality show winner mentioned the fight between Amaal and his co-contestant, actor Abhishek Bajaj.