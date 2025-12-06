Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Know Date, Time, Top Contestants, And Where To Watch The Last Episode | Image: X

All About Bigg Boss 19 Finale: 18 contestants took part in this season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. After spending more than a hundred days in the house, they have finally reached the finale week. Here’s everything you need to know.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19 finale?

The voting process has begun ahead of the finale this weekend. The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will take place on December 7, 2025. The live stream will start at 9 PM on JioHotstar and JioCinema, while Colours TV will telecast the episode at 10:30 PM. The 24-hour live TV for Bigg Boss 19 ended before the voting lines opened.

Who are the top contestants?

Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, and Pranit More have reached the Bigg Boss 19 finale after spending more than 100 days in the house.

Who will be the special guest?

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will appear with host Salman Khan on the finale stage. The duo will promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is set to release on December 25.

Bigg Boss 19: What is the winner's prize?

Gaurav and Farrhana currently lead the popularity charts and are expected to win Bigg Boss 19. As in previous seasons, the winner is expected to take home ₹50 lakh in prize money. Gaurav is already the highest-paid contestant on the show in terms of his weekly salary, and a win would add another feather to the Celebrity MasterChef winner’s hat.