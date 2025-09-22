Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Nehal Chudasama Exits House But There Is A Twist

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw a dramatic turn after actor-host Salman Khan announced the elimination of Nehal Chudasama.

Stating that she has failed to receive enough votes, Salman revealed Nehal's name, leaving her in shock. Before leaving the house, Nehal was also seen sharing emotional moments with her friends, Farrhana Bhatt and Baseer Ali.

However, there's a twist.

While the contestants believed that Nehal had been sent back home, the episode saw her entering the Bigg Boss Secret Room.

As soon as Nehal entered the Secret Room, she was told about Farrhana's past stay, when she took some "crucial decisions." The episode progressed to show Nehal watching over the conversations of the contestants, including Amaal Mallik and Zeishan Quadri.

At one point, an emotional Nehal Chudasama expressed her gratitude to Bigg Boss for giving her a second chance.

Nehal was among the contestants nominated for potential elimination, including Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and Pranit More. During the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Farah Khan announced the exit of Natalia Janoszek, along with Nagma Mirajkar.

Meanwhile, actors Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta also graced the episode, turning it into a fun session. They arrived for the promotion of their upcoming show, 'The Trial Season 2'. In one of the promos, Salman Khan was seen having a hilarious banter with the duo, joking that Kajol would be the only contestant if ever sent inside the Bigg Boss house.

