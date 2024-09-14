Published 15:43 IST, September 14th 2024
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli Cries After Getting Slapped By Co-contestant Aarya Jadhao, Watch
Nikki Tamboli and Aarya Jadhao got into a physical altercation in season 5 of Bigg Boss Marathi 5. The show is being hosted by Riteish Deshmukh.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nikki Tamboli (L) is a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi 5 | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:43 IST, September 14th 2024