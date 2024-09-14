Published 15:43 IST, September 14th 2024

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli Cries After Getting Slapped By Co-contestant Aarya Jadhao, Watch

Nikki Tamboli and Aarya Jadhao got into a physical altercation in season 5 of Bigg Boss Marathi 5. The show is being hosted by Riteish Deshmukh.