sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 15:43 IST, September 14th 2024

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli Cries After Getting Slapped By Co-contestant Aarya Jadhao, Watch

Nikki Tamboli and Aarya Jadhao got into a physical altercation in season 5 of Bigg Boss Marathi 5. The show is being hosted by Riteish Deshmukh.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nikki Tamboli (L) is a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi 5
Nikki Tamboli (L) is a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi 5 | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:43 IST, September 14th 2024