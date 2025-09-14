Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: Vijay Sethupathi Returns As Host, Show To Premiere On This Date

The wait is finally over for Bigg Boss Tamil fans, as the popular reality show is all set to return with its ninth season.

This season will once again see Vijay Sethupathi as the host, a familiar face whose charm and presence have become key parts of the show. His return ends weeks of speculation among fans about whether he would continue hosting the much-loved programme.

The official announcement was made by the channel on Saturday through Instagram. Along with the news, they released a poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi dressed in a cream denim jacket. The caption read: "You will understand only by watching... You will know only by going. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 | Grand Launch - From October 5th."

Take a look