Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner: Kalyan Padala Is A First Commoner To Lift Trophy, All You Need To Know About Former Indian Army Soldier

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale: Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted reality-based show concluded on Sunday, December 21. The show has scripted the history as the show was won by a Commoner, Kalyan Padala. The show's theme was Commoner vs Celebrities, and he beat actress Thanuja Puttaswamy to lift the trophy. He also won a cash prize of ₹35 lakh and an SUV car, Maruti Suzuki Victoris. The original winning prize was ₹50 crore, but Demon Pawan took ₹15 lakh and exited the finale.

Who is Kalyan Padala?

Originally from Viziangaram, Andhra Pradesh, this commoner has made every commoner's dream come true by winning the show. After completing his studies, he joined the Indian Army. However, after serving the nation for years, he left the and pursued his passion for acting. In the entertainment world, he rose to fame on the digital pre-show of Bigg Boss Agnipariksha hosted by Sreemukhi, and judged by Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi and Navdeep. The show featured 15 selected commoners competing to earn their spot in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

Soon after entering the house, he won the hearts of the audience with his decision-making skills and strategic game plan in the show.

Moment when Kalyan Padala lifted the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 trophy

Upon winning the show, Kalyan broke down in tears and thanked the viewers for believing and supporting him. He also thanked Thanuja and said, "If there was anybody who gave me the strength to stay and come so far, it is the lady queen Thanuja."

He took to his Instagram handle to share the video of him being announced as the winner and captioned it as "This victory is not just Kalyan’s. It belongs to every fan, well-wisher, friend, family member, reviewer and yes, even the haters who pushed the conversation forward. From a commoner to the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, this journey was shaped by belief, criticism, love, pressure, and resilience. Every voice mattered. Every moment counted. Thank you for making this win larger than one person. History is made."

The grand finale marked the appearance of Ravi Teja in a special segment.